Frostman resigns as DWD Secretary

Governor Tony Evers’ Secretary of Workforce Development has resigned. The departure of Caleb Frostman from leadership of the department comes at the request of the Democratic governor, as DWD continues to work on a significant backlog of unemployment claims.

While blaming legislative Republicans for a system unprepared to handle unprecedented claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, Evers said extended waits for families to receive needed benefits are unacceptable.

Deputy Corrections Secretary Amy Pechacek will serve as interim DWD Secretary.