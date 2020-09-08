Harris and Pence make Labor Day campaign stops in Wisconsin

Vice President Mike Pence pitched a message of security and jobs for Americians, during his Labor Day stop at Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse.

“When this president stands up for faith and family, and the American flag, I stand with President Donald Trump. When this president stands up to the radical left and their socialist agenda, I stand with President Donald Trump. And when this president stands up every day for American workers and jobs, jobs, jobs, we stand with President Donald Trump.”

Thank you @DairylandPower! Under President @realDonaldTrump, we will always put Wisconsin workers, Wisconsin businesses and Wisconsin families FIRST! pic.twitter.com/bdNMUAIg6x — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) September 7, 2020

Pence also promoted the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement that replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement. He noted California Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, voted against it.

“The dairy farmers in Wisconsin deserve to know that Senator Kamala Harris is one of only ten senators to vote against the USMCA. She said it didn’t go far enough on climate change,” Pence said. “Here at Dairyland Power, you deserve to know, Senator Harris put their radical environmental agenda ahead of Wisconsin dairy and ahead of Wisconsin power. But under President Donald Trump, we will always put Wisconsin farmers, Wisconsin businesses and Wisconsin families first.”

Harris was also in Wisconsin on Labor Day. The California Democrat toured an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training facility in Wauwatosa, and met with Milwaukee Black business leaders.

There’s no better day than Labor Day to spend time with union members in Wisconsin. The work labor unions do each and every day matters. It’s because of them and the determination of workers across our country that we have overtime pay, worker protections, and more. pic.twitter.com/2ZCsMiaOCY — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 7, 2020

Harris also met privately with family members and attorneys for Jacob Blake, the Black man shot by Kenosha police.

‘They’re an incredible family and what they’ve endured and they do it with such dignity and grace and you know they’re carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders,” Harris said. She said she wanted to express concern for Blake’s well-being and to let the family know that they have her support.