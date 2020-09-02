Joe Biden announces Thursday trip to Kenosha

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is set to visit Kenosha on Thursday.

Both Joe Biden and his wife Jill have announced a meeting with local officials, as well as a tour of damage to the city. Times for those appearances have not yet been announced.

This visit will be the first time a Democratic presidential candidate has visited Wisconsin since 2012 when Barack Obama made a pair of stops. Hillary Clinton famously skipped out on visiting Wisconsin during the 2016 presidential race.

In response, State GOP chairman Andrew Hitt says that is shouldn’t take rioting to bring Biden to Wisconsin.