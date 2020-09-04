Kamala Harris to visit Milwaukee on Labor Day

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will travel to Milwaukee on Labor Day, according to a press release from the Biden/Harris campaign.

Harris’ first campaign trip to Wisconsin follows Biden’s visit to Kenosha Thursday, and President Trump’s visit to the city on Tuesday, following peaceful protests and destructive riots over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

There were no details about what Harris would be doing in Milwaukee Monday.

Vice President Mike Pence will also be in the state on Labor Day, making a stop at Dairyland Power in La Crosse.