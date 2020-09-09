Kumerow lands on Buffalo’s practice squad

Former UW-Whitewater standout Jake Kumerow has landed with the Buffalo Bills, signed to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Kumerow was released by the Packers on Saturday after quarterback Aaron Rodgers called Kumerow “super reliable” in discussing the Green Bay receivers in a Zoom session.

Kumerow had one touchdown reception in each of his first two seasons in Green Bay, finishing last season with 12 receptions for 219 yards.

Buffalo is looking for more depth at receiver after rookie Isaiah Hodgins was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.