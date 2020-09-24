Marquette Law School Poll finds interest in Supreme Court nom before death of Justice Ginsberg

A new poll released by Marquette Law School may give some insight into the coming fight over an appointment to the US Supreme Court.

Poll director Charles Franklin says nearly half of the respondents were already invested in the debate.

“48% said that the next appointment was very important to them personally another 34% said it was somewhat important but 17% said not at all important or not too important”

Poll director Charles Franklin says it’s important to remember that this poll was conducted before the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

“What we have here is a baseline to measure change against because this is what people thought prior to knowing that we were in the heat of a nomination.”

Franklin says that 48 percent mark is important because it shows just what level of engagement people have with the justice and legal system heading into the November elections.

Also of note, 50 percent of likely voters said they planned to vote for Joe Biden, 40 percent said they’d be voting for President Trump and 5 percent named third party candidates.