Monday COVID-19 positivity test rate remains high

Nearly one in five new COVID-19 test results reported in Wisconsin on Tuesday were positive.

The state Department of Health Services reported 771 — or 19.7 percent — of 3,920 new test results came back positive. The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 1171, up from 880 a week ago.

Your #COVID19 update and #Wisconsin is at more than 10,000 active cases. Take a look at all the #data, and use the information to help #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/mAVfWJMI4M pic.twitter.com/mauKPjzGwn — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 14, 2020

A New York Times analysis lists Wisconsin as one of nine states where COVID-19 cases are highest per capita. The others are neighboring Iowa, Missouri, North and South Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Alabama and Arkansas.

DHS reported no new deaths due to coronavirus, meaning Wisconsin’s total remains at 1,210.