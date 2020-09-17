Nine former Packers on Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees list

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced a total of 130 modern-era nominees for the 2021 class on Wednesday. That list includes a total of nine former Green Bay Packers.

Safety LeRoy Butler, who was a finalist last year, is on the ballot again this year, while Charles Woodson is one of 14 first-year nominees.

Woodson played 18 years in the NFL. Seven of those seasons came in Green Bay, where he helped the Packers win the 2010 Super Bowl. During his time with the Packers, Woodson registered 38 interceptions and 11.5 quarterback sacks.

The other former Packers on the list of nominees are: WR Donald Driver (1999-2012), kicker Ryan Longwell (1997-2005), TE Keith Jackson (1995-96), TE Wesley Walls (2003), safety Nick Collins (2005-11), cornerback Allen Rossum (2000-01) and center Jeff Saturday (2012).