No new COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin for third straight day

For a third straight day, no new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in Wisconsin.

That’s according to the daily summary from the state Department of Health Services. The number of test results reported dropped to one of its lowest points in recent weeks, pushing the percentage of positive test results up.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update. You can learn more about how we collect #data and how you can use it to make healthy choices with Data 101: https://t.co/rYEr4mePr9 pic.twitter.com/kxM6c4TXKW — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 8, 2020

DHS reported that 717 — or 17.6 percent — of 4,083 tests were returned as positive. The seven day rolling average of new cases is 842 per day, and the seven day average rate of new infections is 11.3 percent.

No new deaths means that number holds at 1,168 lives lost in Wisconsin due to coronavirus.