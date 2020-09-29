Packers LB Kirksey to miss some time

The Green Bay Packers are expected to be without linebacker Christian Kirksey for at least one game and possibly more after injuring his shoulder in Sunday’s win over the New Orleans Saints.

ESPN first reported that the injury is not considered season ending and while Kirksey is awaiting a second opinion, surgery will likely be avoided.

Kirksey is expected to miss the Packers next game, Monday night against the Atlanta Falcons. Following that game, the Packers have a Week 5 bye, which works in Kirksey’s favor. They’ll return to action at Tampa Bay on Oct. 18th.

If the Packers decide to put Kirksey on injured reserve, he would have to miss three weeks.

Kirksey replaced Blake Martinez after signing a two-year deal worth $13 million back in March. Martinez signed a free agent deal with the New York Giants.

Kirksey has had injury issues of late, missing all but the first two games of last season with a broken collarbone. He played in just seven games in 2018 because of hamstring, ankle and shoulder injuries.

Second-year pro Ty Summers took over for Kirksey on Sunday and that is the most likely scenario moving forward until Kirksey returns.