Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin out after knee surgery

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Kamal Martin, who was pushing for a starting job on the inside, had surgery for a torn meniscus on Tuesday and will miss at least six weeks.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The fifth-round pick from Minnesota, suffered the injury to his left knee during the team’s scrimmage at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Martin didn’t play in his college team’s bowl game last year, opting instead for surgery on his right knee.

Martin was having perhaps the best training camp of all the rookies and was in line to either start or at least play a large role in the defense.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur refused to confirm the injury during his Wednesday zoom conference with reporters, saying only that the Packers would put out an injury report next Wednesday.

Martin had been competing with Oren Burks and Ty Summers for the starting job opposite newcomer Christian Kirksey.