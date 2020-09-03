Palm urges continued support for statewide mask order

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says that the statewide mask order put in place by the Evers’ administration has proven effective, in slowing spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“The science tells us that COVID-19 is transmitted through respiratory droplets, and we know that face coverings help prevent that transmission, which is why a mask order is the right strategy.” Palm said during a media conference call on Thursday.

“Since the face covering order has been in place here in Wisconsin, we have seen a decrease in our COVID-19 activity levels, and in our daily trends.”

The current statewide mask order is the subject of a legal challenge by the conservative Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty.