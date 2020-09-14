Pence holds Monday campaign rally in Janesville

With the election 50 days away, Vice President Mike Pence revved up President Trump’s base in southeastern Wisconsin, during a Make America Great campaign rally in Janesville Monday morning.

Pence highlighted a law and order theme. “We are going to have law and order, in every city, in every state in this country for every American, for every race and creed and color, so help us God,” he said.

The vice president said Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said law enforcement is racially biased, and warned that Biden will defund the police if elected in November.

“So let me be clear. We’re going to stand with the men and women on the thin blue line of law enforcement, whether it’s in Los Angeles or Rochester or Kenosha. We are going to back the blue.”

“We’ve got to decide right here and right now, that we are going to fight to leave our children and grandchildren a country grounded in our highest ideals. Freedom. Free markets. The unalienable right to life and liberty.”

Pence warned that Biden’s “radical socialist” agenda would wreck the economy.

“We’ve go to decide right here and right now that Joe Biden will never be president of the United States. We’re going to reelect President Donald Trump for four more years.”

President Trump will be in Wisconsin on Friday, for a campaign rally at Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee.