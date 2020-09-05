Poor fourth quarter costs Bucks, trail Miami in series 3-0

For three quarters on Friday night, it looked like the Milwaukee Bucks were on their way to a game three victory. They led by 12 heading to the fourth quarter, only to see the Heat outscore the Bucks 40-13 in the final 12 minutes for a 115-100 win and a 3-0 Miami series lead.

Jimmy Butler scored 17 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks struggled to defend and rebound with Miami getting a number of second chance rebounds. Eventually the Bucks started firing up three’s to no avail. The Bucks hit 6 of 23 from the field, 0 for 10 from 3-point range and managed just 13 fourth quarter points. They watched the Heat close the game on a 17-1 run.

No team in NBA history has ever won after tailing 3-0 and the way the Bucks have played in this series, they won’t be the first.

The team with the best record in the regular season, has not been able to take their game into the playoffs.

The Bucks used a 21-6 run of their own to go up 87-73 late in the third quarter, but their good fortunes stopped there.

Brook Lopez had 22 points to lead the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.

The two teams play game four inside the bubble on Sunday.