President Trump’s campaign announces three events for next week

Republicans are giving the Battleground state of Wisconsin a 1-2 punch next week as the race for the White House tightens

Donald J Trump Junior will be at the Stoney Creek Conference Center in Rothschild on Tuesday afternoon to discuss his father’s “Make America Great Again” agenda, which as it turns out will be the warm-up for the big event on Friday.

Just hours after the Trump Jr visit was made public, A “Great American Comeback” event with President Trump was scheduled for the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee. It’s the second time in two years that the President will visit the venue, he also flew in for a rally in support of statewide Republican candidates Scott Walker, Leah Vukmir, and Sean Duffy in October of 2018

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to host a rally at Janesville’s Holiday Inn Conference Center Monday at 11:00 a-m. That’s the Republican’s second visit to Janesville in the last two months.