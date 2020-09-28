Presidential campaigns return to Wisconsin this week

The presidential campaigns are back in Wisconsin this week. Jill Biden is in Madison and Waukesha today, campaigning on behalf of her husband, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump’s son Eric will be at Rothschild metal fabrication business Thursday evening for a “Make America Great” campaign event.

The president himself is scheduled to make campaign stops in La Crosse and Green Bay on Saturday. Trump last visited Wisconsin earlier this month with a rally in Mosinee.