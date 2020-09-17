Record setting day for positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

For the first time ever, the state Department of Health Services reports more than 2,000 positive COVID-19 test results in a single day.

DHS reported 2,034 of 11,445 new test results were returned as positive, exceeding the previous record by 456 tests.

We’re reporting 2,000+ new #COVID19_WI cases, a record. Shawano County is reporting its first death. Our 7-day average of new cases is increasing, w/a significant spike among those 18 -24. Nearly every county is at high activity level. #YouStopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/9Nrp2fWxxf — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 17, 2020

Thursday’s rate of positive results was 17.8 percent, and the positive test rate for the past seven days is 15.12 percent. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,409 up from 1,004 a week.

Also, 36 of the state’s 72 counties reported 10 or more new cases, with five counties reporting more than 100. Hospitals are currently treating 370 patients with COVID-19, 103 in intensive care.

DHS reported three deaths, for a total of 1,231 lives lost in Wisconsin.