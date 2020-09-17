Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Record setting day for positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

Record setting day for positive COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin

By

For the first time ever, the state Department of Health Services reports more than 2,000 positive COVID-19 test results in a single day.

DHS reported 2,034 of 11,445 new test results were returned as positive, exceeding the previous record by 456 tests.

Thursday’s rate of positive results was 17.8 percent, and the positive test rate for the past seven days is 15.12 percent. The seven-day average of new cases is 1,409 up from 1,004 a week.

Also, 36 of the state’s 72 counties reported 10 or more new cases, with five counties reporting more than 100. Hospitals are currently treating 370 patients with COVID-19, 103 in intensive care.

DHS reported three deaths, for a total of 1,231 lives lost in Wisconsin.