Second straight day of record COVID-19 positive cases

For the second day in a row, Wisconsin reported a record for single day COVID-19 positive tests on Friday.

The Department of Health Services reported 2533 — or 19.4 percent — of 13,067 new test results came back positive. That’s nearly 500 more confirmed cases than the previous record set on Thursday.

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,576, up from 985 a week ago.

DHS reported three new deaths, raising the total to 1,238 people. Forty-seven new hospitalizations brings the total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to 347 with 103 in intensive care.