Second straight day of record COVID-19 positive cases

For the second day in a row, Wisconsin reported a record for single day COVID-19 positive tests on Friday.

The Department of Health Services reported 2533 — or 19.4 percent — of 13,067 new test results came back positive. That’s nearly 500 more confirmed cases than the previous record set on Thursday.

A 2nd record-setting day for #COVID19_WI cases, as we add 2,500+ to our total. Please take steps to avoid illness & protect your community. Stay home if you can, stay 6′ away from others, wash your hands often, and #MaskUpWisconsin. #YouStopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/2KseuvIbwy — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 18, 2020

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,576, up from 985 a week ago.

DHS reported three new deaths, raising the total to 1,238 people. Forty-seven new hospitalizations brings the total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to 347 with 103 in intensive care.

–