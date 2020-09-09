Senator Baldwin pushes for fresh pandemic funding for small businesses

Senator Tammy Baldwin says she wants to restart small business in Wisconsin with more federal funding to keep them afloat during the pandemic.

Baldwin says the legislation would step in where the P P P and other pandemic funding has fallen away. “The RESTART Act is bipartisan legislation that answers the calls of the restaurants, gyms, hotels, retailers, concert venues and other businesses impacted by this economic crisis.”

Baldwin says the Trump Administration dropped the ball, and that help needs to come quickly to save small businesses.

“President Trump let the Paycheck Protection Program expire, leaving many small businesses without a lifeline. We must take action now and provide more resources to the hardest hit small businesses in Wisconsin.”

The bill is currently backed by both Republican and Democrat senators. The Senate is also scheduled to come back into session later this month to consider legislation.