Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / State reports nearly 1500 new COVID-19 cases Friday as lab reporting issue resolved

State reports nearly 1500 new COVID-19 cases Friday as lab reporting issue resolved

By

Wisconsin recorded nearly 1500 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – but the numbers were higher due to problems with lab reporting being solved. The Department of Health Services reported 1,498 — or 12.8 percent — of 11,702 test results came back positive.

Seven deaths bring the total Wisconsin death toll to 1,153 lives lost, and 52 new hospitalizations bring the current number of hospitalized patients to 293 s, with 104 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 768, up from 703 a week ago.