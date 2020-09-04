State reports nearly 1500 new COVID-19 cases Friday as lab reporting issue resolved

Wisconsin recorded nearly 1500 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – but the numbers were higher due to problems with lab reporting being solved. The Department of Health Services reported 1,498 — or 12.8 percent — of 11,702 test results came back positive.

The negative and positive case numbers look higher today due to problems with the laboratory test reporting that have now been fixed. Remember to look at 7 day trends to get the full picture of how the state is doing. Info: https://t.co/XEq3fOEN3g #MaskUpWisconsin pic.twitter.com/pCeQg4kz4c — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 4, 2020

Seven deaths bring the total Wisconsin death toll to 1,153 lives lost, and 52 new hospitalizations bring the current number of hospitalized patients to 293 s, with 104 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 768, up from 703 a week ago.

