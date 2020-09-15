State Supreme Court keeps Green Party off presidential ballot

The State Supreme Court has ruled that the Green Party will not be on the November presidential ballot.

In a 4 to 3 decision on Monday, the Court ruled that the Green Party waited too long to challenge the Elections Commission decision that kept them off the ballot in the first place. It states that “it is too late to grant petitioners any form of relief that would be feasible and that would not cause confusion and undue damage.”

The three votes against were from the court’s conservative justices. Chief Justice Patience Roggensack says the motion suppresses people’s rights to vote, while Justice Rebecca Bradley argued that this was akin to disenfranchising black voters in Alabama during the 1960s.

The Court had previously held up all of the state’s absentee ballots after the Green Party challenged the court and asked for a ruling. The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked on the Green Party’s application last month, citing a discrepancy with a candidate’s address.