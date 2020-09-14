Sunday COVID-19 numbers include 1,582 positive test results

The state’s COVID-19 case count continues its upward trajectory. Sunday’s numbers from the state Department of Health Services included 1,582 — or 20.5 percent — of 7,735 new test results returned as positive.

The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 1142, up from 837 a week ago. The state reported 23 new hospitalizations. Hospitals are currently treating 319 patients with COVID-19, 94 in intensive care.

DHS also reported one death on Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 1,212 lives lost.