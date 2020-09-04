Thursday Asssembly special session gavels in and out

Thursday’s special legislative session looked a lot like Monday – lasting less than a minute in the Republican-controlled state Assembly before being adjourned until next Tuesday.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna) said a Speaker’s task force will address racial disparities, and that the discussion will include bills Governor Tony Evers wants considered.

Steineke is the chairman of that task force. He said things need to cool down in Wisconsin so people can come together and find common ground on solutions needed to move forward.

So far there has been no movement on the package of police reforms the governor and lieutenant governor introduced two months ago.