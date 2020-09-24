Thursday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to increase in Wisconsin. The state recorded six more deaths due to COVID-19, along with 76 more hospitalizations, according to Thursday’s update from the Department of Health Services.

DHS reported 2,392 positive test results — the second highest daily total ever — and a positive test rate of 18 percent.

Your #COVID19_WI update & another day w/reported cases topping 2K. Also today, we see 76 people hospitalized. Please, protect yourself & your community. Stay home if you can, #MaskUpWisconsin when you can’t & keep making healthy choices to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/6xgA3xbBVF — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 24, 2020

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,940, up from 1,409 a week ago. More than 500 patients are currently hospitalized, with 140 in intensive care.

There have been a total of 1,265 deaths due to COVID-19 in Wisconsin – 1.2 percent of positive cases.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 90,726 or 84.8 percent, are considered recovered.