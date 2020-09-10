Thursday’s positive COVID-19 tests set single day record

Wisconsin Radio Network

The state Department of Health Services reports Wisconsin’s highest single-day total of new positive COVID-19 test results on Thursday – and ten additional deaths.

DHS reported 1,547-or 17.5 percent-of 7,275 new results were returned as positive. The seven-day average percentage of new positives – 13.4 – is a new record high, and the seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 1004, up from 674 a week ago.

Also on Thursday, UW-Madison reported nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases associated with its campus, where all classes are going online and a pair of residence halls are on two week quarantine.

The additional deaths bring the statewide total to 1,193 lives lost due to coronavirus.