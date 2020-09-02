Tigers win sixth straight in rout over Brewers

The Detroit Tigers ran their winning streak to six games, rolling to a 12-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night at Miller Park. The Tigers moved above .500 (17-16) with the win, but the win was costly. Outfielder JaCoby Jones suffered a fractured left hand when he was hit by a pitch from Brewers reliever Phil Bickford in the eighth inning. Jones is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Victor Reyes had four hits and five RBI in the win as the Tigers, who finished 47-114 a year ago, moved closer to a playoff spot in the American League.

Christian Yelich provided the Brewers with their only run, clubbing his ninth home run in the sixth inning.

Brewers starter Josh Lindblom (1-3) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings. He became the first Brewers pitcher to hit the 100-pitch mark (101) this season.

To save the bullpen in a rout, the Brewers used infielder Orlando Arcia in the ninth inning. He allowed two runs and two hits, including a home run.

The Brewers and Tigers wrap up their two-game series at Miller Park on Wednesday night. Adrian Houser (1-3, 4.36) goes for the Brewers. Spencer Turnbull (3-2, 2.97) gets the start for Detroit.