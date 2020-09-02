Trump pledges federal money to assist Kenosha

President Donald Trump said federal funding will be provided for Kenosha, to help the city and its businesses recover from last week’s looting and damage following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

“We will provide one million dollars to the Kenosha law enforcement so that you have some extra money to go out and do what you have to do,” Trump said on Tuesday.

“I’m also providing nearly four million dollars to support these small businesses that I talked about today, that got burned up, burned down.”

Trump also promised “over 42 million dollars to support public safety statewide.” He said that would go to law enforcement, as well as for additional prosecutors and resources to provide services to crime victims.