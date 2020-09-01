Trump set to visit Kenosha Tuesday

President Donald Trump will be in Kenosha Tuesday, despite requests by some Democratic elected officials that he stay away.

During a White House press conference on Monday, Trump was asked about 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, charged with the murders of two protesters during unrest in the city last week, following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a Kenosha police officer the previous weekend.

“You saw the same tape as I saw. He was trying to get away from them . . . and he fell, and then they very violently attacked him,” Trump said. “I guess he was in very big trouble, he probably would’ve been killed.”

Asked whether we thought it appropriate for armed civilians to be present at protests, Trump said he’d “like to see law enforcement take care of everything.”

Trump said he didn’t give any consideration, to requests from Governor Tony Evers and Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, that he not visit the city.

“Because Kenosha was something we did a good job on. The governor didn’t want us there. He didn’t want the National Guard . . . but I give him credit because ultimately he said yes and as soon as he said yes the problem ended.”

Evers has maintained that he responded to all the requests for assistance from local officials in Kenosha.

Trump plans tour damage in the city, and meet with law enforcement and the National Guard

“I have to see the people that did such a good job for me, and we’re meeting with numerous people, and we have tremendous support in the state of Wisconsin.”

Trump said he won’t be meeting with the family of Jacob Blake, because lawyers would be present.