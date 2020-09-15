Wisconsin Radio Network

Tuesday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Tuesday’s statewide COVID-19 tally for Wisconsin included ten deaths and 56 new hospitalizations.

The Department of Health Services reported 1,348 — or 11 percent — of 12,266 new test results from the prior 24 hours were returned as positive. The seven-day average of reported positive daily cases, 1,261, compares with 842 a week ago.

DHS also reported ten additional deaths, which brings the statewide death toll from the global pandemic to 1,220. Fifty-six new hospitalizations bring the total number of current patients to 306, 87 in intensive care.