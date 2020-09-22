Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: record seven day average rate of new confirmed cases

The seven-day average for new positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose into record setting territory on Tuesday, according to daily numbers released by the state Department of Health Services.

Your #COVID19_WI update as @GovEvers proclaims a public health emergency that extends the statewide mask order into November. #MaskUpWisconsin. Learn more: https://t.co/RpPsLgtzo0 pic.twitter.com/202OmMI4Ds — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 22, 2020

In response to the recent spike in cases, Governor Tony Evers issued a new statewide mask mandate on Tuesday.

DHS reported 1,672 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 1,838 daily cases, an all-time high. The average was 1,261 daily cases one week ago.

A total of 1,251 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19, with seven new deaths reported on Tuesday by DHS.