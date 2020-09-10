WCHA Women to delay start of 2020-21 season

The Women’s League of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association will delay the start of its 2020-21 season. The move comes following approval by the Women’s League Board of Directors.

The league is working to develop protocols to allow its teams to return and look forward to announcing a start date as soon as it is reasonable to do so.

WCHA staff is finalizing the 2020-21 league schedule options and details regarding the 2021 WCHA Final Faceoff. Full details on the new schedule will be announced later this fall.

The Wisconsin Badgers are one of seven teams that make up the Women’s WCHA. The league will grow to eight members with the addition of the University of St. Thomas beginning with the 2021-22 season.