Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 8 deaths with positive test rate above 11%

Wisconsin had 8 more deaths due to COVID-19, and a positive test rate above 11 percent on Wednesday.

The Department of Health Services reported 1,408 — or 11.5 percent – of 12,196 new test results came back positive. The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,340, up from 886 a week ago.

Your #COVID19_WI update:

⏺ All 7 regions show high activity w/significant case growth among those 18-24.

⏺ 26 counties show growing trajectories.

⏺ Just 1 shows shrinking.

We’ve updated our Activity Level by Region/County page. Check where you live: https://t.co/qZw0nSnWe6 pic.twitter.com/iCvzPxq3ye — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 16, 2020

With 48 new hospitalizations, there are currently 342 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 95 in intensive care.

Wisconsin’s death toll from the global pandemic is 1,228.