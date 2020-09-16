Wednesday COVID-19 numbers: 8 deaths with positive test rate above 11%

Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin had 8 more deaths due to COVID-19, and a positive test rate above 11 percent on Wednesday.

The Department of Health Services reported 1,408 — or 11.5 percent – of 12,196 new test results came back positive. The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,340, up from 886 a week ago.

With 48 new hospitalizations, there are currently 342 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 95 in intensive care.

Wisconsin’s death toll from the global pandemic is 1,228.