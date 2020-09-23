Wisconsin Radio Network

Wednesday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Wisconsin recorded 8 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 56 more hospitalizations.

The Department of Health Services reported 1762 – or 13.1 percent – of 13,453 new test results over the previous 24 hours were returned as positive. The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases continues to increase. It was at 1,889, up from 1,340 a week ago.

There were 474 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday, 134 in intensive care.

There have been 105,932 positive cases reported since the pandemic began of which 88,131 or 84.6 percent, are considered recovered.