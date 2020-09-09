Wisconsin Radio Network

Wednesday COVID-19 numbers include highest ever 7-day average of new positive tests

After three straight days with no reported coronavirus related deaths in Wisconsin, 15 were reported Wednesday.

The state Department of Health Services also reports that the seven-day average percentage of new positive cases is at 11.3, the highest rate since the start of the pandemic.

DHS reported 857 (9.7 percent) of 8,871 new test results were returned as positive. And the seven-day average of reported positive daily cases is 886, up from 696 a week ago.

Fifty-five new hospitalizations brings the current number of patients to 298, with 88 in intensive care.

The 15 additional deaths bring the total number of lives lost in Wisconsin to