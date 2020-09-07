Weekend sees jump in rate of positive COVD-19 tests

Wisconsin had 15 reported coronavirus deaths over the weekend, along with an increase in the rate of new positive tests.

All of those were on Saturday, according to the state Department of Health Services, bringing the state’s death toll from the global pandemic to 1,1068.

On Saturday, DHS reported 946 — or 11.8 percent — of 8,021 new test results were positive. Sunday’s positive test result rate took a significant increase. DHS reported 893 — or 16.2 percent — of new test results were positive.

As of Sunday, there 275 hospitalized COVD-19 patients with 95 in intensive care.