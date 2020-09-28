Wisconsin COVID-19 cases continued to climb over the weekend

Wisconsin recorded no deaths to COVID-19 in the past day, but 54 more people were admitted to hospitals, as case counts and hospitalizations continue to increase in the state.

Positive COVID-19 cases reached a rate of 27.6 percent on Sunday. Seven additional deaths were also reported over the weekend, all of them on Saturday.

As of Sunday, Wisconsin hospitals were treating 574 patients with COVID-19, with 161 in intensive care. The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 2,091 up from 1,720 a week ago according to DHS.

Additional, county-level information can be obtained at the DHS COVID-19 dashboard.