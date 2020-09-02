Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday

Wisconsin saw a jump in new coronavirus numbers Tuesday. After fewer than 4,000 tests reported on Monday with 266 new cases of coronavirus, there were more than 10,000 coronavirus tests reported Tuesday.

Some of us get sicker from #COVID19 than others, but all of us can help protect the people, places, and experiences that matter most. #MaskUpWisconsin, maintain physical distancing, and wash hands often. More tips to #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/5EcgaPHaGQ — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 1, 2020

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 981 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, with a positive test rate of 8.3 percent. Eight new deaths have now raised the state’s death total to 1,130.