Wisconsin Supreme Court could delay absentee ballot mailing

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ordered that no absentee ballots be mailed out until it gives approval, or issues a ruling on which candidates should be on the November ballot.

Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins has requested that the court take up his challenge of a state Elections Commission ruling which kept him off the ballot.

Local clerks are facing a September 17 deadline to mail ballots. The state’s chief elections officer, Meagan Wolfe, said Thursday that any changes after ballots go out in the mail would be problematic.

“It would be incredibly complicated and difficult,” Wolfe said. “Once ballots go out, to change the ballots it would be incredibly, incredibly challenging to manage that process.”

Rapper Kanye West is also trying to get on the ballot after the commission rejected him.