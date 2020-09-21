Wisconsin surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Wisconsin has surpassed 100-thousand confirmed cases of coronavirus. The Department of Health Services Sunday confirmed 1,665 – or 20 percent – of 8,320 test processed in the previous 24 hours were positive.

The positive test rate for the past seven days is now 17.27 percent, and the 14-day rate is up to 16 percent. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the country for new cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

DHS reported four additional deaths over the weekend, for a total of 1,242. There were 362 hospitalized patients as of Sunday, 105 in intensive care.

Wisconsin’s cumulative total of confirmed #COVID19 cases has now topped 100,000. Please, if you’re thinking about getting out of the house, practice physical distancing, #MaskUpWisconsin when appropriate, and use our Decision Tool to make safe choices: https://t.co/4JQGip7yuw pic.twitter.com/XHm8OqSIHW — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 20, 2020



According to WisContext, the 7-day average of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin on Sunday was 1,720, the highest level of the pandemic so far. Since the start of September, that metric has grown by 137 percent and has hit new peaks for nine consecutive days.

Also Sunday, the daily rate of positive COVID-19 tests was at 20 percent for only the third time in the pandemic.