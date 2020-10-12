AARP Poll finds heightened concern over coronavirus

The latest AARP Poll of older Wisconsin voters finds those 65 and over solidly support the Democratic candidate for president.

“They are supporting Vice President Biden by an 11 point margin” said Lisa Lampkins of AARP Wisconsin. “And I think we’re seeing a lot of that happen because concerns around the coronavirus are increasing.”

“In September . . . 53 percent of 50 plus voters were worried about getting the virus. Now in October . . . a full 65 percent of all Wisconsin voters age 50 plus are worried about getting the virus.”

There hasn’t been much movement on voter preferences. Biden has a narrow 49 to 46 percent lead over President Trump among those 50 and over.