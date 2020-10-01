Another day with more than 20 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin

For a second straight day Thursday, Wisconsin had more than 20 deaths due to COVID-19.

The state Department of Health Services reported 21 deaths, after reporting 27 the previous day. That was the highest single day for fatalities since May.

Another record-setting day in our state, but nothing to be proud of. We have 2,800+ confirmed #COVID19_WI cases and 100+ hospitalizations reported today. We can do better. #MaskUpWisconsin. #YouStopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/85LZdKP6Ef — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) October 1, 2020

DHS also reported a single day record of 2,881 new positive test results and 109 new hospitalizations.

The new numbers reflect what state public health officials are calling a crisis related to coronavirus in the state, with hospitals in some communities in northern and northeast Wisconsin nearing capacity.