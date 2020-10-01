Wisconsin Radio Network

Another day with more than 20 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin

For a second straight day Thursday, Wisconsin had more than 20 deaths due to COVID-19.

The state Department of Health Services reported 21 deaths, after reporting 27 the previous day. That was the highest single day for fatalities since May.

DHS also reported a single day record of 2,881 new positive test results and 109 new hospitalizations.

The new numbers reflect what state public health officials are calling a crisis related to coronavirus in the state, with hospitals in some communities in northern and northeast Wisconsin nearing capacity.