Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Badgers / Badger football opener set for Friday, Oct. 23rd

Badger football opener set for Friday, Oct. 23rd

By

Camp Randall Stadium (Photo by David Stluka)

The Big Ten’s first football game of the 2020 season will be in Madison.  The Wisconsin Badgers will kick off their campaign against Illinois on Friday night, October 23rd at 7 p.m. on BTN.

The game will be played without any fans at Camp Randall Stadium because COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the state.  Only personnel deemed essential to play a game will be allowed inside the stadium.

UW officials are also asking fans to avoid gathering and to avoid tailgating outside or near the stadium.

UW was off to a 6-0 start last season, including a 3-0 mark in the Big Ten when the Badgers faced Illinois in Champaign.  The Illini forced three Wisconsin turnovers, overcoming a 13-point deficit in the second half to upset the Badgers 24-23.

 