Bakhtiari sits out Wednesday, questionable for Sunday

After leaving last Sunday’s loss at Tampa with a chest injury, Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Wednesday. It was a day that the Packers went with a shorter, lighter practice after coach Matt LaFleur told reporters earlier in the day that the team would work inside the Hutson Center because they’re banged up. A total of thirteen players showed up on the teams injury report, which was put out later in the day.

Tyler Lancaster (shoulder), Darnell Savage (quadriceps), Robert Tonyan (ankle) and Tyler Ervin (wrist), also didn’t practice on Wednesday. A number of other players, including cornerback Kevin King, were limited participants.

Rodgers less than thrilled with question

The first question delivered to Aaron Rodgers during his weekly session with reporters got under his skin on Wednesday. Rodgers was asked if opponents had figured out coach Matt LaFleur’s offense and his response was short and pointed.

“So because of one game, what is it you’re implying?” When asked again, Rodgers said, “One out of five.”

Rodgers continued to answer questions, but near the end, he was told by another reporter that he seemed down in the dumps.

“I’m definitely not down in the dumps, so don’t project that onto me. That’s not a reality,” he said.