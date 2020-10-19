Barron County Judge rejects Tavern League challenge to Gov. Evers health order

A Barron County judge has denied a request by the Tavern League to put a stop to Governor Tony Evers order limiting the number of people that can be inside a business or establishment.

The League filed that lawsuit last week and got a temporary restraining order after a complaint that the law unfairly targets bars and taverns.

However, Judge James Babler rejected both that lawsuit and the original restraining order, saying that there was no evidence of harm on the part of the Tavern League or the people who filed the lawsuit.

Evers responded today to the news, saying “This critically important ruling will help us prevent the spread of this virus by restoring limits on public gatherings. This crisis is urgent. Wisconsinites, stay home. Limit travel and going to gatherings, and please wear a face covering whenever you have to go out.”