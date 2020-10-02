Brewers season ends in Wildcard Playoffs

The inability to score runs almost cost the Milwaukee Brewers a trip to the playoffs. Once they got there, the lack of offense is what did them in.

Clayton Kershaw allowed just three hits and struck out 13 in eight innings of work to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 win over the Brewers, sweeping their best-of-three National League Wildcard series two-games-to-none.

The Dodgers advanced to the National League Division Series in Arlington, Texas, against the winner of St. Louis and San Diego (game 3 Friday night).

Kershaw issued just one walk, to Luis Urias in the eighth inning, then picked him off of first base.

Brandon Woodruff was spectacular through four innings for the Brewers, striking out nine Dodgers. His only blemish in the hit column was an Austin Barnes single in the fourth. But the Dodgers broke out in the fifth.

Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor had back-to-back singles. A.J. Pollock grounded into a fielder’s choice to third as Urias stepped on the bag for the force but his throw to first was in the dirt and couldn’t be gloved by Jedd Gyorko. Barnes singled to drive in a run, then Mookie Betts doubled into the left-field corner to add two more runs, giving the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.

That chased Woodruff, who allowed three runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. As he walked off the mound, Woodruff yelled at home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott, who ejected him. Woodruff was upset when he thought he had strike three on Barnes but it was called a ball.

The Brewers ended up striking out 28 times in the two games. In their last 11 games (3-8), including the two playoff games, the Brewers scored just 20 runs. They finished with an overall record of 29-33.