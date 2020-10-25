Brewers Williams named NL’s top reliever

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Devin Williams has been named the Trevor Hoffman National League reliever of the year. Williams is the first rookie and first pitcher without a save to win the honor in either league.

Williams served as a setup man to Josh Hader, who won the award in both 2018 and 2019. He finished with the best ERA (0.33), WHIP (0.63) and opposing batting average (.090) in the majors and tied for the lead among relievers in strikeouts with 53 in 27 innings and strikeouts per nine innings (17.67).

Williams allowed just one earned run all season. He held opponents without a hit in 31 straight at-bats, from August 14th through September 11th.

Williams fastball was routinely clocked in the upper 90’s, but his out pitch was his changeup. Opponents struck out 41 times against that pitch.

Williams didn’t pitch in the National League wildcard series loss to the Dodgers.