Broncos RB Gordon cited for DUI, facing potential league discipline

Former Wisconsin Badger and current Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon could be facing NFL discipline after he was cited late Tuesday for driving under the influence.

ESPN.com reports Gordon was also cited for speeding, between 25 and 39 mph over the posted limit, in downtown Denver.

Gordon was taking part in meetings on Wednesday morning, when players returned to start preparing for this weeks game at New England.

Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos during the offseason. He leads the Broncos with 281 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He also leads the team in carries with 65.

Broncos players had the last three days off after their game against the New England Patriots, originally scheduled for this past Sunday, then postponed one day, was moved to this coming Sunday. Gordon, along with several teammates, voiced their displeasure on social media over losing their bye week after a New England player tested positive for COVID-19.

Gordon played for the Badgers from 2011 through 2014. He has a November 13th court date set.