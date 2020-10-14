Brookfield Central, Prescott capture WIAA girls golf titles

After a second place showing last year, Brookfield Central captured the WIAA State Girls Golf team title at Blackwolf Run in Kohler on Tuesday. It’s the first state title for Central since 2003.

Brookfield Central had an eight-stroke lead after Monday’s weather shortened 9-hole opening round. They finished the second and final round with a 10-shot win over Waunakee and Arrowhead, who tied for second.

Arrowhead freshman Jessica Guiser tied Cedarburg’s Elise Hoven and won individual honors after a one hole playoff. Guiser’s 5-over-par 77 was the low round for the day.

Prescott won the Division 2 team title, a whopping 19 strokes over second place Racine Prairie. Appleton Xavier’s Laurie Haen won individual honors by one stroke over Prescott’s Ava Salay.